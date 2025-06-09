Submission pushes for standalone role for GCC

[Photo: File]

The Great Council of Chiefs has been urged to operate independently from government structures under the proposed Indigenous Rights Bill.

Faith Grace from Stand with Niko Advocacy told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that the GCC should not be placed under the iTaukei Affairs framework.

She says the council must be able to act independently on behalf of Indigenous people.

Grace argues that Indigenous governance should not be influenced by political systems or government ministries.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this is necessary to ensure decisions reflect the voice of Indigenous communities and traditional leadership.

“We need to make sure that everything is being consulted with the GCC.I, for one, think that the GCC should stand on its own. It should not even be part of Itoke Affairs because it still comes under government. They should be allowed to act independently on behalf of the indigenous people.”

Her submission also follows concern that the line Minister may not be necessarily what the iTaukei communities voted for as they are appointed by political parties.