Service delays at CWM Hospital after water damage

Patients visiting the Colonial War Memorial Hospital should expect delays in several key services following water damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says water overflowed into the hospital ceiling, affecting multiple clinical and support areas from today.

Services impacted include the Special Outpatients Department dressing room, blood testing services at the phlebotomy room, echo services at the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, operating theatres and support areas, as well as the Medical Bay waiting area.

The Ministry states that contractors and the CWMH maintenance team are on site, assessing the damage and carrying out urgent repairs and cleaning works in the affected areas.

It says efforts are underway to restore normal operations as quickly as possible; delays in patient care are expected while work continues.

The Ministry has apologised for the inconvenience and is urging patients to be patient as safety checks and repairs are completed.

