Seruiratu concerned about PM’s election comments

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu. [Photo: FILE]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says he is deeply concerned by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent comments suggesting the Government is considering whether the next General Election should proceed according to the constitutional timetable.

He says Fiji is now months away from the dissolution of Parliament, and it is unrealistic to believe that major constitutional amendments, electoral reforms, extensive public consultations, parliamentary processes and any potential referendum can all be properly completed before the next election.

“The Prime Minister is wishfully thinking if he believes these processes can be undertaken in a credible, transparent and democratic manner within the limited time that remains. The Coalition Government has had almost four years to pursue constitutional and electoral reforms. If these reforms were genuinely a priority, they should have been advanced much earlier. The people of Fiji should not now be asked to accept uncertainty because of the Government’s failure to manage its own timetable.”

He also claimed any attempt to delay the General Election risked creating a constitutional crisis and could undermine public confidence and create unnecessary political and constitutional uncertainty.

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Seruiratu was responding to comments made by the PM last week in relation to plans and preparations surrounding the finalisation on whether to have or not to have elections according to the Constitution.

The PM had said any changes would need parliamentary approval.