Sanitation upgrade for Yasawa school

Students of Namara District School in the Yasawa Islands will now have access to improved hygiene and learning conditions following the commissioning of a new ablution block.

The $200,000 facility was funded through a partnership between Barefoot Collections and the Drawaqa Trust under the Duavata Project.

Construction began in September 2024 and was completed in March this year.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the facility is expected to support better health outcomes and aligns with the Ministry’s Child Protection Policy.

He adds the school, which caters to 88 students from Namara, Yamata, and Naboro villages, continues to show strong academic performance with an 89% Year 8 pass rate recorded in 2024.

Radrodro also acknowledged the contributions of the project partners, school staff, and the wider community in raising education standards in rural areas.





