Road humps curb speeding along Queen Elizabeth Drive

The Fiji Roads Authority’s installation of several road humps along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Nasese, Suva, has helped reduce speeding in the area.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawai, clarified that the measure was introduced in response to repeated cases of careless and reckless driving along the busy stretch.

An FBC News check found more than eight road humps within a short section of the road, each costing around $20,000 to construct.

Ro Filipe says the move has proven effective in improving safety.

“The humps have resolved some of the issues, including speeding and vehicle racing. My view is that safety comes first.”

The Minister acknowledged that some motorists have raised concerns about the number and height of the humps.

He confirmed that a review will be conducted to assess their effectiveness and address any issues identified.

