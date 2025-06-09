RFMF to host annual Defence Faith Forum

[Photo: FILE]

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai, will welcome military chaplains and faith leaders from across the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting nations for the annual Defence Faith Forum.

The forum is the key annual event of the Pacific Defence Faith Network – an SPDMM initiative – providing a platform for military faith leaders to share experiences and deepen people-to-people relationships.

Now in its third iteration, the RFMF is hosting the event at the Black Rock facilities in Nadi from March 21st to 26th, 2026.

SPDMM provides a forum for regional cooperation and drives Pacific-led responses to shared regional challenges. Within this framework, this year’s forum, titled ‘Deep Roots’, reflects the stability and growth of this faith initiative.

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Faith leaders will participate in workshops and discussion forums to progress key PDFN objectives, share devotionals, and undertake micro-skilling activities to support SPDMM initiatives, particularly the Pacific Response Group.

SPDMM members include Australia, Chile, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga.

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