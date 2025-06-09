Regional youth leaders urged to take ownership of democracy

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Youth leaders from across the Pacific have been urged to take a more active role in shaping democratic governance.

The two-day programme, held at the Radisson Blu Resort in Denarau and jointly organised by Dialogue Fiji and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), has brought together participants from Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands and other Pacific nations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the future of democracy in the region depends heavily on youth engagement.

He says democracy is not guaranteed and must be continuously strengthened by each generation.

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He adds that young people must move beyond passive roles and become active contributor’s decision-making structures.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal says that while the Pacific has one of the youngest populations in the world, youth remain underrepresented in formal governance systems.

He says the forum is aimed at equipping participants with the skills, networks and confidence needed to meaningfully engage in shaping the future of their countries.

Over the next two days, the forum will focus on youth participation and leadership development, with discussions expected to explore the establishment of a Pacific Youth and Politics Network.