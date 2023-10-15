Rabuka acknowledges key international partners

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended his appreciation to major nations, including Australia, the United States, and Great Britain, for their significant relationships with Fiji.

Speaking in Sydney, Rabuka emphasized the challenges Fiji has faced in rebuilding and sustaining international ties.

The Prime Minister shared that this year, he received calls from Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and United States President Joe Biden, who informed him about the launch of the Nuclear Submarine Project in San Diego.

Rabuka says this gesture demonstrated the depth of the relationships Fiji is cultivating with the nations.

“We were honored that these three great powers economies were prepared to share with Fiji what they were strategically doing in their effort to maintain stability in the region.”

He noted the substantial progress in Fiji’s relationship with Australia, highlighting the increasing closeness between the two nations since his assumption of office.

Prime Minister Rabuka also addressed the need to rectify relationships tainted by the previous administration, particularly with Australia, as he pledged to foster and sustain stronger bilateral relations.