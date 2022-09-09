Queen loved her people: President

President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a leader who cared for her nation and people.

The President and the First lady recently returned from a tour of the UK and the Middle East where they met with members of the Royal Family in London.

Ratu Wiliame says while they didn’t meet with the Queen, King Charles III had passed on her apologies for not being able to meet with them as she was at her residence at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in Savusavu today, Ratu Wiliame says every Fijian has in one way or another have seen a picture, video or heard about Queen Elizabeth given Fiji’s prior connection to Britain.

“It’s only fitting that we acknowledge the passing of a very strong leader, someone who has always shown care and love to all her people in the Commonwealth.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away early this morning (FJ Time) at her Scottish estate.