Qiliho admits to receiving directive, but can’t remember whether it was from PM

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has today denied in court that he received a directive for an update on an investigation into the University of the South Pacific from former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in 2020.

However, according to the state’s evidence, Qiliho admitted during his caution interview with Inspector Suliasi Dulaki in February this year that he had been directed by Bainimarama himself.

Today, Qiliho told the court that he remembered receiving a directive but could not recall whether it was from Bainimarama or from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

When questioned by the Acting Director of Public Prosecution, David Toganivalu, about the discrepancy between these two statements, Qiliho says he needs to be more careful now that he is under oath.

When Toganivalu questioned him further on the matter, Qiliho said he remembered clearly what the directive was but couldn’t specifically recall who gave it to him.

Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Bainimarama faces one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

These charges are related to claims that they issued directives to halt an investigation into an alleged mismanagement of funds at USP.

Qiliho also claimed that he told Investigating Officer Reshmi Dass during a phone call on July 15, 2020, to “stop investigating and give me a brief” but this wasn’t necessarily meant for Dass to “stop and file away”.

Qiliho defended his reason for ordering Dass to stop what she was doing and give him a brief because he was not aware of the USP investigation relating to mismanagement of funds.

However, he admitted to telling Dass that FICAC had stopped the investigation and questioned Dass about why she was still investigating it.

Qiliho maintains that he got this information from the media.

Closing submissions on the case will be made on October 4th.

Related Stories:

Bainimarama gives evidence, tells court Tudravu could be inaccurate

Former PM takes stand

Bainimarama and Qiliho trial reconvenes

No case to answer ruling today

Ruling not ready; moved to Thursday

Court to hear oral submissions in Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Court to rule on no case to answer

Sharma files no case to answer, judgement next Monday

Neiko aware of Qiliho’s concern

Defence to file no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Neiko tells of phone conversation

Tribunal to investigate former Police Commissioner

Defence considers filing no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

New revelations in Qiliho, Bainimarama case

State to call eighth witness

Bainimarama and Qiliho trial resumes

Qiliho alleged to have stopped USP investigation

Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP

No idea about leaked report: Witness

First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial