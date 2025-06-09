We’re ready to fire at home: Mayanavanua

The Flying Fijians have moved on from their heartbreak in Newcastle and are fully focused on this Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Suva.

Lock Temo Mayanavanua, who started in the narrow 21–18 loss to the Wallabies, says the group has been hard on themselves and that’s a good sign.

With a packed home crowd expected at HFC Bank Stadium, Mayanavanua believes Fiji is primed to lift.

“To be honest, mentally my mind is focused on Scotland at the moment. But like you said, it will be a good test to play in front of the home crowd, play in front of families and friends and hopefully we get the performance that we want and get the result that we deserve.”

The 27-year-old says Fiji’s late loss to Australia was tough to take, especially with only a week of preparation under their belt, but the reaction in the changing room spoke volumes.

Mayanavanua also praised the younger players and new faces in camp, saying they’ve slotted in seamlessly, 007 a credit to the Fijian Drua development pathway.

“We’re pretty fortunate that we didn’t have to do much coaching. They’ve been outstanding throughout last week and this week, providing the pressure we need. I can say that Fiji Rugby is going in the right direction.”

Fiji hosts Scotland this Saturday at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on viti.plus for $30 FJD.

