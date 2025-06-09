Meet the voice actors bringing the singers and demons to life

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice K-pop idols who moonlight as demon hunters.

KPop Demon Hunters is heating up as one of the summer’s breakout hits. This animated musical fantasy is Netflix’s latest global sensation, soaring to the top of the charts and holding its spot for weeks.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the story follows K-pop girl group HUNTR/X — Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — who juggle international fame with a secret life as demon hunters, protecting the world from supernatural forces. Their latest enemy is the Saja Boys, a rival boy band made up of demons.

Rounding out the cast are Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun, Ken Jeong, and Daniel Dae Kim.

