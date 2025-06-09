Sacred silence as Lau’s Chief installation begins

A deep silence has settled over the grounds of Tubou as the vanua is underway with the installation of the Turaga Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara.

He has proceeded to the church for a service that will precede his formal installation.

At the church, Ratu Tevita will be bestowed the iSalasiga, the traditional chief’s hat, and receive blessings before the traditional installation ceremony begins on the Tubou grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

The traditional guards, known as the Bati Leka and drawn from the Yavusa Yadrana, are currently on duty, safeguarding the grounds in accordance with custom.

You can watch the broadcast today LIVE & FREE on FBC 2 from this hour.

Overseas viewers can watch from https://www.viti.plus/ for $29.99 (FJD).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.