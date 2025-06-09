Maori Queen to be accorded traditional welcome

Maori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po. [Photo Credit: OPB]

The Maori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will be at the installation of Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Lutunauga Mara as Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau tomorrow.

The Maori Queen will be representing the Kingitanga royal family at the ceremony and will be accorded a traditional welcome at the GCC complex in Suva at 3pm.

The Maori Queen will join the Tongan royals President Tupou VI (6) and his wife Her Majesty Queen Nanasipauú tomorrow.

Earlier today, on the chiefly island of Lakeba, chiefly respect was on full display with noble families presenting gifts and tributes to Tui Nayau at his residence on Tubou.

Among the earliest to honor and mark Tui Nayau’s return was the Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa leading the formal presentation of gifts.

She was then followed by a delegation from Bau Island from the and then by the Vanua o Nakorotubu from Ra.

These tributes all bear symbolic offerings of respect, alliance and chiefly solidarity.

