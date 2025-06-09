Fiji battles cybersecurity gaps

Fiji’s policing and enforcement agencies are struggling to keep pace with the rapid evolution of cyber threats, despite the nation operating in an advanced technological environment.

This challenge was highlighted by Savenaca Siwatibau, Cyber Security Manager at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, who says that while Fiji benefits from advanced technology, its law enforcement is still in a “catch-up phase”.

He says there is a need for holistic integration of people, processes, and technology to build an effective cyber defence system.

“And trying to align ourselves in the best way to harmonise and synchronise all this work that has been achieved by government, policies strategically and in legislation, to be able to enhance the security of the public at large.”

Siwatibau says their focus is on strengthening community capabilities against cyber risks.

Director for Digital Government at the Transformation Office, Mohammed Moishin, also outlines the government’s strategic pillars for cyber resilience.

“And we are working on the privacy and personal data protection policy, which will be aligned with the Convention 108 plus of the Council of Europe. So we are trying to align to this international convention to ensure that our laws and our legislation policies are all of the gold standard.”

Moishin adds they are working to localise international frameworks and tailor them specifically for Fiji’s unique context, ensuring policies are both globally compliant and locally relevant.

