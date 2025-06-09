$100k donations marks Tui Lau ceremony

[Photo Credit: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/ Facebook]

A $100,000 donation from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji was handed over to the people of Lau during the installation of Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara as the Turaga Tui Nayau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau.

The donation includes solar streetlights, household solar units, and a mini-van, aimed at enhancing community infrastructure and accessibility on the outer islands. It was formally presented by the Chinese Ambassador, who attended the installation ceremony on Lakeba Island.

The Embassy says the initiative supports rural revitalisation efforts, improved access to clean energy, and climate resilience in remote Fijian communities.

Turaga Tui Nayau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara (left), Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian.

It adds that it also reflects a broader commitment from China to strengthen development cooperation with Fiji through practical support for infrastructure and clean energy projects.

The donation comes as part of China’s ongoing support for rural communities and aligns with strategic goals to promote sustainability and improve livelihoods in the Pacific.

The Embassy states that the equipment will help bridge development gaps and ensure services reach those in remote areas of Lau.

This gesture adds a meaningful layer to the historic occasion, blending traditional leadership with modern partnerships focused on improving the quality of life in Fiji’s Maritime Provinces.

