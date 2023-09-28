Former PM takes stand

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has taken the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma today informed the court that both clients including suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will also give evidence.

Sharma informed the court that Bainimarama and Qiliho will testify in light of allegations against them for claims that they gave directives to halt an investigation into a University of the South Pacific matter.

Sharma says there will be no other defense witness.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.