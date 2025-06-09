Religious organizations condemn temple desecration

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has strongly condemned the recent act of sacrilege at the Samabula Shiv Temple in Suva, calling the deliberate vandalism of a sacred place of worship and the destruction of religious idols “deeply disturbing.”

In a statement, the Sabha emphasized that this incident has caused great pain not only to the Sanatan Dharam community but also to all peace-loving citizens of Fiji.

The Arya Sabha views such actions as criminal and an attack on the fundamental principles of religious freedom, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence that form the foundation of Fiji’s multicultural society.

The Sabha stands in full solidarity with the Sanatan Dharam community during this difficult time.

It also commended the Fiji Police Force for their prompt arrest of the alleged perpetrator, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation and pursue the strongest legal action possible.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad Fiji has also strongly denounced the “heinous desecration” of sacred idols at the temple.

Parishad President Jay Dayaal stated that any act of sacrilege and religious intolerance is “deplorable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Dayaal expressed deep disturbance at seeing an “iconoclast unleash his venomous aggression” by vandalizing sacred idols consecrated over a century ago at one of Fiji’s most prominent temples.

The Parishad is calling on community leaders, faith-based organizations, and civil society to stand in solidarity and speak out against this “dastardly act of religious bigotry.”

