Sotutu and Koroibete to face Lions

[Marika Koroibete and Hoskins Sotutu.]

11 players with international rugby experience are in the Australia and New Zealand Invitational 15s side to take on the British & Irish Lions tomorrow in Adelaide.

Two Fijians will start for the side which includes Marika Koroibete and Hoskins Sotutu.

Koroibete will wear the number 11 jumper while Sotutu is packing down as the number eight.

Coach Les Kiss has given the co-captain roles to Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Crusaders centre David Havili.

Other players in the starting 15 include Ngani Laumape, Folau Fakatava, Aidan Ross, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Pete Samu, Shannon Frizell, Tane Edmed, Shaun Stevenson, and AJ Lam.

The two sides clash tomorrow night.

