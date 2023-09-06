No case to answer ruling today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

The ruling in the no case to answer application in the case of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will be delivered this afternoon.

Magistrate Seini Puamau had deferred the ruling from Tuesday as she said it was not ready.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members of the University of the South Pacific.

Puamau will deliver the ruling at 3pm.

