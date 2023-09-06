No case to answer ruling today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]
The ruling in the no case to answer application in the case of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will be delivered this afternoon.
Magistrate Seini Puamau had deferred the ruling from Tuesday as she said it was not ready.
Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.
The charges stem from a complaint filed in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members of the University of the South Pacific.
Puamau will deliver the ruling at 3pm.
Related Stories:
Ruling not ready; moved to Thursday
Court to hear oral submissions in Bainimarama and Qiliho case
Court to rule on no case to answer
Sharma files no case to answer, judgement next Monday
Neiko aware of Qiliho’s concern
Defence to file no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial
Neiko tells of phone conversation
Tribunal to investigate former Police Commissioner
Defence considers filing no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial
New revelations in Qiliho, Bainimarama case
Bainimarama and Qiliho trial resumes
Qiliho alleged to have stopped USP investigation
Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial
Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial
USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness
FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP
No idea about leaked report: Witness
First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial
Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders
USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference
First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial
Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial