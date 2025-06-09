Displaced youth start new journey

Just a few months ago, the idea of becoming entrepreneurs seemed like an unrealistic dream for two former street dwellers, aged 19 and 23.

Today, however, they’ve embarked on a new journey thanks to a pilot initiative: the Vendor Support Program for Displaced Youth.

This program aims to assist vulnerable young people living on the streets, offering them a pathway to self-sufficiency and a brighter future.

The idea to assist street dwellers was sparked by a random visit by the Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa to Thurston Garden in Suva.

“Because I have heard a lot of things that has been happening around Thurston Garden, as well as our own people have been using Thurston Garden and calling it their home for some years.”

Nalumisa escalated the issue, convening a meeting with the Suva City Council and other stakeholders, which was also attended by the street dwellers themselves.

The two women from Tailevu and Namosi, were only after two things: to stop living on the streets and to earn their own income.

They have been described as talented and well-educated.

These two women now have their own kiosks at the Suva Municipal Market, where they sell food and other products.

They will also be provided with proper accommodation.

The Ministry of Housing and other stakeholders are currently reviewing the cases of other individuals on the streets who are willing to study and pursue a steady career path.

