Buoyant India unperturbed by prospect of spicy Lord's pitch

India's Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith. [Source: Reuters]

India expect England to roll out a challenging track for the third test at Lord’s but are confident their in-form batters can master it, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

India levelled the five-test series 1-1 with a thumping 336-run victory at Edgbaston where they racked up 587 in the first innings and declared their second on 427-6.

England are pondering overhauling their tired bowling attack and a fit-again Jofra Archer is in line to play his first test in more than four years at Lord’s.

The green tinge of the pitch tells Kotak that runs would not exactly flow at Lord’s.

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form in his first series as India’s test captain smashing a hundred in the opening test in Leeds and following it with scores of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also struck hundreds, which Kotak believed meant they would not be found wanting at Lord’s regardless of conditions.

