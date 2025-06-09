When Will Sean "Diddy" Combs Be Sentenced?

[Source: ENews]

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced on Oct. 3, three months after he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs still has months to go before learning his fate.

Nearly one week after a New York jury found the rapper guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the judge overseeing Combs’ trial ruled that his sentencing date will remain as Oct. 3.

On July 8, Judge Arun Subramanian signed off on the defense and prosecution’s request to keep the sentencing date. Combs’ attorneys had previously proposed to expedite the sentencing to a date in September, but later dropped their request.

E! News has reached out to Combs’ legal team for comment on the request’s dismissal but hasn’t heard back.

The Bad Boy Records founder is facing up to 20 years in prison following his conviction on the two prostitution-related charges, , though his counsel is seeking 21 to 27 months (roughly two years) while prosecutors are asking for 51 to 63 months (approximately four to five years), per NBC News.

Combs—who has been in federal custody since his September arrest—will get credit for time already served, according to the outlet. He will continue to remain behind bars after Subramanian denied his request to be released on bond ahead of his sentencing.

Still, his legal team said Combs will “sleep well at night” knowing that he has been acquitted on the more serious charges in his monthslong trial.

“This is a huge win,” his lawyer Anna Estevao said outside the courthouse July 2, shortly after Combs learned of the jury’s split verdict. “He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy.”

Combs’ fellow inmates also considered it a big win, giving him a standing ovation upon his return to prison, according to defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo told The Associated Press in an interview published July 6. “They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”

