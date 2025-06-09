Oasis sweep UK charts after reunion frenzy

[Source: BBC News]

Oasis fans have gone mad for their music again following their reunion, sending the band to number one in the UK album chart.

After the group kicked off their comeback tour last week, their greatest hits compilation Time Flies has gone back to the top spot, followed by 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? at number two.

Debut album Definitely Maybe, from 1994, is at number four – with only Sabrina Carpenter preventing them from completing a clean sweep of the top three.

News of the chart revival comes as the Britpop heroes prepare for their homecoming with the first of five sold-out nights in Manchester.

Oasis have had eight number one albums in total, and last topped the chart when Definitely Maybe went back to the summit last September after the reunion was announced. Time Flies and Morning Glory also went back into the top five at that time.

Three of their songs have also gone into the top 20 singles chart this week, led by Acquiesce, which was originally only a B-side, at number 17. That’s followed by Don’t Look Back in Anger at 18, and Live Forever at 19.

Noel and Liam Gallagher buried the hatchet to get back on stage for the first time in 16 years in Cardiff a week ago, and received enthusiastic reviews from ticket-holders and critics.

They have now moved on to Manchester’s Heaton Park, where about 80,000 people will watch them every night.

They will also play seven nights at Wembley Stadium in London as well as shows in Edinburgh and Dublin, and a world tour.

The success of the brotherly reconciliation has gone some way to eclipsing bad memories of the scramble for tickets, when some fans found that prices more than doubled while they spent hours in a virtual queue.

