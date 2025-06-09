No more delays says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Prime Minister will no longer tolerate slow approvals in councils and ministries.

He states that permit delays and red tape are blocking Fiji’s growth, stating that they hurt investors and stall projects nationwide, and the government vows to cut red tape and hold officials accountable.

The minister says the government is focused on improving accountability and speeding up approvals to ensure smoother operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says key infrastructure projects, including the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project and health system upgrades, will drive growth and stability.

Despite budget deficit concerns, Prasad highlighted progress in reducing debt and funding vital infrastructure projects to strengthen the economy.

Prasad adds that with stronger financial management and urgent reforms, the government aims to make Fiji more attractive for investors and improve community development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.