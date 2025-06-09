Kulas record second win

Source: OFC

The Fiji Kulas recorded its second OFC Women’s Nations Cup win after beating Tonga 3-nil at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tonight.

Fiji now leads group B with six points from two wins.

They’ll play Vanuatu on Saturday at 7pm in their final group game at the same venue.

The hosts had two attempts at the opposition goal inside the first 10 minutes.

Fiji opened their account in the 29th minute when Cema Nasau leaped above a Tongan defender and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Narieta Leba had a great night on the left flank for the Angeline Chua coached side while Ka’iulani Scott was solid in goal for Fiji.

Sereana Naweni extended Fiji’s lead in the 79th minute when she followed through a lovely pass from Adi Litia Bakaniceva inside the box.

Naweni, the younger sister of former Drua and Flying Fijians fullback, Ilaisa Droasese, calmly slotting the ball in, beating the impressive Tongan goalkeeper, Keira Wolfgram.

Elesi Tabunase sealed the win with a goal in added time.

Tonga also had their moments in the match with the help of their US based players.

The Tongans play Solomon Islands at 4pm on Friday.

Last night Solomon Islands beat Vanuatu 2-1.

