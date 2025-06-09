Salele leads dog patrols to boost community safety

[Photo Credit: Waisea Salele/ Facebook]

After nearly 20 years in global conflict zones, former police officer Waisea Salele has returned home to help protect families in Pacific Harbour.

He has launched K9 Security Services, a private dog unit aimed at preventing crime, supporting police, and restoring community safety.

His team does night patrols, tracks intruders, and helps in drug detection.

Salele began his career in 2000 with the Fiji Police Canine Unit at Nadi Airport, focusing on drug detection, missing persons, and major crimes. After resigning in 2007, he worked in military zones abroad, training under top international experts before returning during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Salele now serves as a first responder, especially at night, offering a visible deterrent to intruders and a comforting presence to residents.

“Every night they can’t sleep well. Even when I came in, I did this service. I told them what I will do and what I can help them with. So since in three days from the first month that I started, the result that I got, they can be secure and sleep well all the time.”

He says they patrol over 30 homes in Pacific Harbour.

“I’m just looking at areas like VC Circle and Yasi Circle and through the riverside. It’s just like a 35-house community in that area.”

Salele also trains dog handlers, and some residents have even given their own dogs to be trained for local security.

