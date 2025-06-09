OSC pushes prosecutorial powers

Filipe Batiwale [File Photo]

The Online Safety Commission Fiji is actively collaborating with the Director of Public Prosecutions to secure the authority to prosecute cases.

This crucial step aims to enhance the Commission’s ability to better serve the public and ensure wider access to justice.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale acknowledges that, while the Commission currently lacks direct prosecutorial powers, both the DPP’s office and the Fiji Police Force have been instrumental in providing assistance.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale [File Photo]

Batiwale says the Commission is working hard and exploring alternatives to help victims of cyberbullying achieve justice.

“To have some sort of effective resolution in terms of prosecutorial powers where we can work with the DPP to streamline the service we provide and bring access to justice for everyone.”

Batiwale highlights some of their success cases, stating that they have been successful in issuing takedown requests, which have been complied with by the perpetrators.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication, Manoa Kamikamica, assures that they are working towards strengthening the Commission by aligning its Act with international standards.

“So there’s an exercise at the moment to get the legislation strengthened, and then that will enable us to police some of the concerns around online safety, you know, like cyberbullying and things like that.”

The Commission acknowledges the need to better inform Fijians on how to file complaints. It adds that they can only act within their legal authority, but if someone uses electronic communication to intentionally cause harm, that is an offense under the Online Safety Act.

