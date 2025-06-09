Trump issues new tariff notices as EU pushes for US trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump issued final tariff notices to seven minor trading partners on Wednesday as his administration inched closer to a deal with its biggest trading partner, the European Union.

Trump said in posts on his Truth Social media platform that starting August 1 he would impose a 20% tariff on goods from the Philippines, 30% on goods from Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, and 25% on Brunei and Moldova.

No letter was issued to the EU, but Trump had said late on Tuesday that he would issue “a minimum of seven” tariff notices on Wednesday morning and more in the afternoon.

The latest letters add to 14 others issued earlier in the week including 25% tariffs for powerhouse U.S. suppliers South Korea and Japan, which are also to take effect August 1 barring any trade deals reached before then.

They were issued a day after Trump said he was broadening his trade war by imposing a 50% tariff on imported copper and would soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Trump’s rapid-fire tariff moves have cast a shadow over the global economic outlook, paralyzing business decision-making.

