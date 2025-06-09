Fiji to witness historic Tui Lau installation

Tomorrow, Fiji will witness history repeat itself exactly 56 years since the last installation of a paramount chief of Lau.

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Lutunauga Mara will be installed as the Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau. This was the same title held by his father, the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara who was also installed on Thursday, 10 July, 1969.

The installation will begin with a sacred church service at the Methodist church in Tubou. However, this is not just any regular church.

The church was jointly opened by the late Queen Salote Tupou III of Tonga and the late Tui Lau Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna in 1935.

Queen Salote’s grandson, His Majesty King Tupou VI, will be at the ceremony tomorrow standing in the same church his grandmother helped open.

A full circle moment bridging the past and present reminding us of our rich Pacific ties, chiefly legacy and deep spiritual roots.

Even more fitting is that this year will also mark 190 years since Christianity arrived in Fiji.

