Court convicts Kapawale for serial murder

Tevita Kapawale has been convicted by the Suva High Court for the murder of five crew members at high sea in 2021.

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere, delivered his judgment this morning.

Justice Tuiqereqere notes that all evidences by the witnesses are credible and consistent.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

