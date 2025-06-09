Free entry for Silktails fans on Saturday

[Photo Credit: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

Rugby league fans have a chance to watch the Kaiviti Silktails in action at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday for free.

The Silktails will take on the Canberra Raiders at 12pm.

The Raiders are one of the top-form teams in the Jersey Flegg competition under the New South Wales Rugby banner, and they sit in second position on the table.

From 17 outings this season, the Kaiviti Silktails have lost 14 games and won, and they currently occupy the last place on the competition table.

For those who can’t make it to Lawaqa Park, you can catch the live and exclusive coverage on FBC 2.

