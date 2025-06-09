South Coast Blaze Coach Gives Back to Fijian Rugby League Community

[Photo Credit: FNRL]

While competing in the Fiji Baby Pearls Invitational Tournament this week, South Coast Blaze head coach Marj Parr and her team took time off the court to make a meaningful gesture, donating a brand-new set of jerseys and sporting kits to the Nadera Panthers Rugby League Club.

Parr, a former Fiji national netball representative who proudly wore the national colors at the 2003 and 2007 Netball World Championships, also played professionally for the Sydney Swifts.

Now based in Wollongong, Australia, she continues to stay connected to her Fijian roots.

She shared that the donation was simply a small way to give back to the sporting community that helped shape her.

The long-serving head coach Vula Dakuitoga expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution, which will directly benefit the club’s many junior and senior players.

Established in 1992, the Nadera Panthers have become one of the most respected rugby league clubs in Fiji.

Under the leadership of Vula Dakuitoga, a pioneer of the sport in the country, the club fields teams from under-12 to under-18 levels, alongside competitive women’s and men’s premier sides.

Over the decades, Nadera has produced a steady stream of Fiji Bati and Fiji Residents representatives, a testament to its commitment to developing grassroots talent.

This act of generosity is yet another reminder of the strength of community ties in sport, and the vital role that giving back plays in nurturing the next generation of Fijian athletes.

