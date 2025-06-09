Rescuers search for missing crew from Red Sea attack as US alleges Yemen rebels ‘kidnapped’ them

Rescuers found four more crew members Thursday who went missing after Yemen’s Houthi rebels sank a ship in the Red Sea as the United States alleged the group may “have kidnapped” others on board.

The Houthis released dramatic footage of the sinking of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C, which the rebels targeted with gunfire and explosive drones for hours, killing at least three crew members.

The attack on the Eternity C, as well as the sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas after another attack Sunday, represent a new level of violence being employed by the Houthis after a months of holding their fire in a campaign they tie back to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a new possible ceasefire in that war — as well as the future of talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s battered nuclear program — remain in the balance.

The Houthis said that they fired a missile at Israel on Thursday morning, which the Israeli military said that it intercepted.

