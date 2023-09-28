Bainimarama and Qiliho trial reconvenes

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho

The trial of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho reconvened today at the Suva Magistrate Court.

This after Magistrate Seini Puamau ruled that there is a case to answer.

The allegations against them are for claims that they gave directives to halt an investigation into a University of the South Pacific matter.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

In the last hearing, Bainimarama and Qiliho were told they could take the witness stand to testify or choose to remain silent, and they could also bring in witnesses in their defense.