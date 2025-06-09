Driven by love, fueled by rugby

Despite the early morning rush and long journey from her highland village, Makereta Naisulu knew it was all worth it the moment she saw the pure joy on her grandchildren’s faces.

Traveling from Naqali village in Naitasiri, Naisulu brought her three eager grandchildren to Navuso Primary School.

They were all determined to participate in the Naitasiri Primary Schools Rugby Skills Development Program.

Article continues after advertisement

As she watched them run onto the field, proudly wearing their rugby gear, Naisulu’s heart swelled with pride.

“It was all worth it for me seeing them have so much fun this morning, and I am happy we were able to bring them down here to Navuso. I know they will be talking about today for the next few weeks. I was just very happy seeing them have fun this morning.”

Naisulu believes that when children show interest in something, especially sports, parents should take notice—because even the smallest encouragement can mean everything to a child.

The program featured more than a thousand students from nine different schools around Naitasiri.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.