Night at the Museum reboot to revive a new set of historical figures

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Welcome back to the night shift.

A Night at the Museum reboot is in development at 20th Century Studios, Entertainment Weekly has learned. Original franchise director Shawn Levy is set to produce the film alongside his frequent collaborator Dan Levine, under their 21 Laps Entertainment banner. Emily Morris will produce for the studio.

Stuber and Die Hart writer Tripper Clancy has been tapped to pen the script, with a director not yet attached. Though specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is set to tell a fresh story with a new set of characters. Deadline first broke the news.

