Fiji second in Palau, improves with extra 18 gold

[Photo Credit: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji has finished second at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau after the competition concluded last night.

Fiji finished behind Tahiti with 27 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze medals.

A major and improvement for Team Fiji from their seventh place finish at the 2022 Saipan Games in Northern Marianas where the squad collected 9 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze.

Our team improved by 38 medals which includes an impressive 18 gold compared to the 9 they won in Saipan.

Both our basketball 3×3 teams won the last two gold last night in Palau before the closing ceremony.

Athletics bagged 10 gold for the team while swimming brought home seven and weightlifting with four.

Va’a, table tennis and basketball added the other gold for Fiji.

