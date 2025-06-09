Turaganivalu grows from Mini Games experience

Mereia Turaganivalu [File Photo]

Fijian weightlifter Mereia Turaganivalu, 15, didn’t achieve her desired results at the recent Pacific Mini Games in Palau, but gained valuable experience competing against the region’s best.

She acknowledged the intensity and high standard of the competition but views it as a learning opportunity that will strengthen her for future events.

The experience has motivated her to train harder and return with improved performance in upcoming competitions.

Mereia Turaganivalu and Team Fiji’s weightlifting squad [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

“There was a lot of pressure but that was good. To be able to feel the atmosphere of the elite athletes from countries like Nauru, Australia. It was pretty tough, but it was good,”

Fiji Weightlifting delivered a strong overall performance at the Games, securing a total of 15 medals — five gold, five silver, and five bronze — while also setting 13 new records.

