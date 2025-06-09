Injuries fail to deter Drikibau

Elina Drikibau [file photo]

Over the past two years, Fiji Baby Pearls captain Elina Drikibau has faced the kind of adversity that ends most sporting careers.

Not once, but twice, the 20-year-old suffered serious injuries that threatened to derail her netball dreams for good.

In 2023, Drikibau tore her ACL, a devastating knee injury.

Article continues after advertisement

After eight grueling months of recovery and rehabilitation, she fought her way back onto the court, earning selection for the Baby Pearls squad that competed in the World Cup Qualifiers in the Cook Islands.

She ruptured her ACL again, requiring surgery in November 2024.

For many, that would have been the final blow.

Through seven months of intense recovery, it was the unwavering support from her family and community that kept her spirit alive and her dreams within reach.

“It’s my support system, I have a really good support system. My parents, my aunts and uncles, they played a really big role in my recovery process. But yes there were days where you just want to give up.”

Drikibau first made her mark on the world stage in 2023 when she debuted at the Netball World Cup, then the youngest player on the Fiji Pearls squad.

This week, she’s leading the Fiji Baby Pearls in their Invitational Tournament in Suva, commanding the court with the poise and power of a true leader.

All signs point to her securing a place in the final squad for the Netball World Youth Cup in September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.