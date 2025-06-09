Fixing the details key ahead of Scotland test: Byrne

The Flying Fijians are back in Suva and wasting no time addressing the key areas that let them down in their narrow loss to Australia.

With Scotland arriving on the back of a solid performance against the Māori All Blacks, head coach Mick Byrne knows his side needs to be sharper, especially in their physicality and discipline around the breakdown.

The short turnaround between Tests means the focus has been internal, fixing the small details that proved costly in Newcastle.

“Well, I think it’s a very short prep for both games and this is a short week for us, getting in last night. So, we’ve really been focusing on getting our game right. There’s a few things we missed on Sunday against the Wallabies that we want to clean up.”

Scotland’s aggression at the ruck, seen in their recent win over the Māori side, will be a major test for Fiji’s pack.

Fiji hosts Scotland this Saturday at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

