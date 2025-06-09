New veterinary kits boost frontline animal health services

Veterinary officers across Fiji will now be better equipped to meet the needs of rural communities following the official handover of veterinary kits, a move aimed at strengthening frontline animal health services.

The kits, which include essential diagnostic and treatment tools such as thermometers, wound care supplies, and hygiene management equipment, will enable officers to provide timely and effective care directly in the field.

Technical Officer, Samisoni Mocevuka who is based at Navosa Agriculture Station says the kits are critical for remote farming communities where access to vet clinics is limited.

” Mostly for us in Navosa, we mostly face the difficulties because of the farmers, the villagers, they are far away from the clinic and from the station. So, these veterinary clinic tools we received today will really help us, will really boost us in terms of carrying out our clinical duties to the livestock farmers in Fiji and also in Navosa”. An Assistant Agriculture officer, Stella Esther expressed her gratitude for the new clinical kits.

There is only a clinic that is based in Tavua and we have to go out right to the interior of Nadarivatu, it is very hard where we have to leave a few things behind.

But with this clinic, I’m able to take it along with me to the Nadarivatu area as far as Nadrau , looking after the livestock there and being able to do my duties as a livestock officer.

Assistant Agriculture Minister , Tomasi Tunabuna says they want to build a veterinary system that is modern, mobile, inclusive, and capable of reaching the most remote corners of Fiji.

In a country like ours, where livestock is central to food security, income generation, and rural life, the ability to provide timely and effective veterinary care is crucial.

These kits, coupled with our officers’ enhanced skills, will help reduce animal suffering, increase productivity, and support stronger and healthier communities.

Tunabuna also assures stakeholders that the government remains committed to strengthening animal health systems, empowering its veterinary workforce, and continuing investments in tools, training, and infrastructure.

