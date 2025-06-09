Australian antisemitism report proposes university funding cuts, deportations

[Source: Reuters]

An Australian report on combating antisemitism has recommended cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students and screening visa applicants and non-citizens for extremist views.

The plan, led by Australia’s special envoy on antisemitism Jillian Segal, responds to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza in late 2023.

The report proposes a sweeping set of reforms across education, public institutions, online spaces, media and immigration to “push (antisemitism) to the margins of society”.

“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed,” Segal said in a news conference on Thursday.

“We have seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked. That is completely unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government welcomed the plan and would consider Segal’s recommendations.

“There’s a number of things that can be implemented quickly,” he said. “There are a number of things that will require work over a period of time.”

“This is something that government needs to work with civil society on at all levels.”

