More than just rugby for Yakete women

It’s more than just rugby for the Yakete women’s team in Ba as they’ve taken a bold step towards gender equality and social inclusion in sport after officially launching its partnership with the Play for Equity Fund.

It’s the beginning of a series of initiatives to empower women and promote inclusivity through rugby in Fiji.

Yakete women’s rugby co-ordinator, Karalaini Rokocoko, says it’s a platform for empowering women, building confidence, and driving progress in their villages.

She says they’re excited to work with the Play for Equity Fund, and are especially grateful to the Ba Rugby Union for their unwavering support in ensuring every girl and woman in the community has the chance to play, lead, and succeed.

A Movement for Lasting Change The Play for Equity Fund is an international initiative that resources grassroots sports teams to advance gender justice, foster unity, and create positive social impact.

The Fund supports grassroots, women-led, and intersectional sports initiatives that address gender justice, disability justice and social inclusion.

The soft launch brought together women’s and men’s rugby teams, BRU officials, community leaders, and supporters for the start of a movement to promote equity in Fijian sport.

