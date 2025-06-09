Another gold for Karan

Yeshnil Karan. [Photo Credit: Team Fiji]

Long-distance champion, Yeshnil Karan, has won Team Fiji’s 25th gold medal at the Mini Games in Palau today.

Karan came first in the men’s half marathon in 1 hour 14 minutes and 58 seconds followed by Junior Geejay of Solomon Islands and Tahiti’s Damien Troquenet was third.

This is Karan’s second gold medal at the Mini Games.

Article continues after advertisement

He earlier won the men’s 5000 following a tactical strategy with a time of 15:27.62.

Fiji is third on the medal tally with 25 gold, 30 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Tahiti remains at the top with 71 gold, 40 silver and 50 bronze while Samoa is second with 27 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze.

The Mini Games closing ceremony will be held tonight.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.