Fiji reviews violence protocol

Over 40 participants from more than 20 government agencies, civil society organisations, and development partners attended a three-day workshop to review Fiji’s National Service Delivery Protocol.

The National Protocol guides the delivery of survivor-centred services in response to gender-based violence.

The workshop brought together representatives from the health, police, education, legal, and social services sectors, as well as grassroots and technical partners. It provided an opportunity for participants to reflect, share challenges, and strengthen the national response system.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji National Service Delivery Protocol remains a shared tool to ensure that survivors of violence receive care with dignity, respect, and urgency.

This initiative was made possible with support from the Australian Government through the implementation of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.