Filariasis fight gains ground

George Hughes

George Hughes, a survivor of lymphatic filariasis, describes the disease as an immense challenge.

He recounts how the early symptoms of swelling and discomfort rapidly intensified, leading to restless, sleepless nights and making daily life difficult and exhausting.

Hughes admits to feeling hopeless at one point, but a realization about the importance of resilience and hope prompted him to seek medical treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Lymphatic filariasis is caused by tiny worms transmitted through mosquito bites, which obstruct the body’s lymphatic system.

“More importantly, I discovered inner strength I didn’t realize I had. When I came to the doors of Twomey Hospital, I wasn’t just seeking treatment; I was seeking understanding, compassion, and a way forward.”

Hughes reminds people that early medical intervention can prevent complications and improve outcomes.

Dr. Emosi Bayanivalu, the Acting Medical Superintendent, says they are sharpening their focus on reaching rural and maritime communities.

“So around August, the team has already set up a plan to reach all those areas, especially the remote, hard-to-reach ones, to create awareness and also treat what they can in the filariasis, rather than the complicated cases, which can be referred for admission.”

Dr. Bayanivalu adds that they are working with local leaders and health workers to ensure treatment and support are accessible to those in remote areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.