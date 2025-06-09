Liverpool permanently retire Jota's number 20

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool are to permanently retire the number 20 worn by Portuguese international Diogo Jota, after his death in a car crash in Spain last week, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

Liverpool said on their website, opens new tab that after consultation with the player’s wife Rute and family, the squad number would not be used at any level including the women’s team and academy.

“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual,” said Michael Edwards, CEO of football for owners Fenway Sports Group.

Article continues after advertisement

“Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person. By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal — and therefore never to be forgotten.

“Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us (title) number 20, and he wore — with honour, distinction and affection — the number 20. As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, who played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division, died in the crash in northwestern Spain on July 3.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.