Tongan, two others charged with drug possession

A Tongan national and two locals appeared in court this afternoon, charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Mafua Afimeimounga, Mohammed Aziz, and Merelita Kubuna have each been charged with possession of 2.260 grams of methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of cannabis.

The court also heard that Afimeimounga is facing a separate but similar charge related to methamphetamine possession.

Bail was denied for all three, with the prosecution arguing that methamphetamine remains a serious national concern and raising the risk of the accused absconding.

All three have opted for Legal Aid representation and have been advised to file a formal bail application.

Article continues after advertisement

The case will be called again on July 25.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.