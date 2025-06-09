Young scoops outstanding athlete award

Source: Team Fiji / Facebook

Team Fiji sprinter Heleina Young was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the 2025 Pacific Mini Games at the closing ceremony held this evening at the Palau Track and Field Stadium.

Her selection from over 1,400 athletes followed a stellar performance, where she claimed three gold medals in the 4x400m relay, the 200m with an impressive time of 24.01 seconds and the 400m.

The 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the track after a six-year absence.

Her athletic journey took a different path in recent years, joining the Queensland Reds in 2023 and later representing the Fiji 7s rugby team in 2024.

In the men’s category, Samoa’s weightlifting sensation John Tafi was awarded the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Games.

Tafi broke three Oceania records with a combined lift of 305 kilograms, registering 169 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 139 kilograms in the snatch to sweep all three gold medals in his division.

The 2025 Pacific Mini Games came to a close tonight with athletes now turning their sights to the next edition, set to be hosted by the Cook Islands in four years’ time.

